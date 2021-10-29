Kashif Khan denies all allegations made by Nawab Malik

Minister Nawab Malik has been consistently accusing NCB official Sameer Wankhede in the Mumbai Cruise Drugs Party case. Malik had said that during the rave party in Mumbai cruise ship, in which Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's Aryan Khan was arrested, an international drug lord Kashif Khan was present on the ship and Wankhede allegedly let the mafia off the hook.

"During the rave party, an international drug lord Kashif Khan was present in the ship and the NCB officials, led by Sameer Wankhede, let him off the hook. The drug lord is a close friend of Wankhede. He should tell why did he (Wankhede) let him (drug mafia) go," he further alleged.

Malik had shared a video of the bearded man, Kashif Khan, accusing him of running a sex racket and drug mafia. Kashif Khan is the owner of Fashion TV India. Speaking to Aajtak, Kashif Khan has refuted Malik's allegations. Kashif Khan said the allegations made by Nawab Malik were false.

I have nothing to do with the sex racket or the drug industry. We were at the cruise for an event organized by Fashion TV. He had taken the ticket himself and gone on that cruise. Kashif Khan also said that he has proof that he paid the food bill through credit card. Also, I was shocked and surprised to hear the allegations made by Minister Nawab Malik. He is a minister. He Is a strong man. I respect him. Identify all the facts first then speak. I have nothing to do with sex rackets and drugs. I haven't even seen Aryan Khan on a cruise. I don't know anything about drugs. Kashif Khan explained that he was only there as an organizer.

I have never met Sameer Wankhede. I have no communication with him. I am ready to face any kind of inquiry. I will co-operate with the investigative agencies involved in this case. The cruise party is organized by a Delhi-based company. This team had met our men. Kashif Khan said he did not know who they were and dismissed all allegations made by Nawab Malik.