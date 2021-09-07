Kerala Governor makes courtesy call on Maharashtra Governor in Mumbai

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan made a courtesy call on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Tuesday.

The Maharashtra governor's office shared pictures with Khan on Twitter and said, "Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai. This was a courtesy call."

Recently, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had also met Koshyari at Bijapur guest house in Dehradun.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor