Khaki uniform, gun in hand; Cop who made filmy dialogue video suspended

A policeman from Amravati landed himself in trouble for making video with a pistol in his hand and sharing it on social media. The Police officer Mahesh Muralidhar Kale has been suspended after the video went viral. The action was taken by the Superintendent of Police after the video went viral on social media.

The video was made by Mahesh Murlidhar Kale, a policeman from Chandurbazar in Amravati district. Using a pistol in his khaki police uniform, he made a video while mouthing some filmy dialogues. His video went viral on social media. Since then, many had questioned the behavior of the police.

After this video of Mahesh Kale went viral, senior police officials have taken serious note of this act. Also, Superintendent of Police Dr. Hari Balaji has suspended Mahesh Kale for unprofessional conduct.

The action was taken on Tuesday evening.