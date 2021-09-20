Kirit Somaiya to visit Alibag to probe Uddhav Thackeray & Rashmi Thackeray's 'benami' property

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya has been detained by Karad police at Oglewadi railway station. He was detained on his way to Kolhapur around 4.30 am on Tuesday. He was taken to a government rest house. After that, Kirit Somaiya held a press conference and questioned Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil. Somaiya also said that he will soon go to Alibag to get information about the 'benami' assets of the Chief Minister.

He will also visit Alibag and Jarandeshwar to find out about the wrongdoings of Uddhav Thackeray and Ajit Pawar. Kirit Somaiya said on Monday that he would go to Alibag to inquire into the anonymous assets seized by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the name of Rashmi Thackeray. He has also made a serious allegation that Hasan Mushrif was involved in a Rs 100 crore scam at Sir Senapati Sugar Factory. Speaking to the media at Karad, he criticized the Thackeray government and also targeted Sharad Pawar.

Informing about the situation, Somaiya wrote on Twitter, “Police stopped me at Karad under Prohibitory order. 9 am press conference at Karad Circuit House. I will expose 1 more scam of Hassan Mushrif.”

"Thackeray Sarkar Dadagiri, Notice is for Kolhapur District NO ENTRY, but not allowing Me to move out from My House. Not allowing to go for Ganesh Visarjan. Mulund Police wants to ARREST Me, but No Warrant, No Order...it's total illegal," he wrote.

A few days back, Somaiya had accused Mushrif, the minister for rural development and MLA from Kagal in Kolhapur, of indulging in corruption and holding “benami” entities in the name of his relatives.