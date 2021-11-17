Kishori Pednekar reacts on Covid vaccines not being taken in Muslim areas

In Mumbai, 100 per cent people have taken first dose of the vaccine. Mumbai is number one in setting such record in the country. In Mumbai, 65 per cent people have taken the second dose of the vaccine. Maharashtra is leading the country in vaccination campaign. But in some districts like Aurangabad, the pace of vaccination is slow. The Muslim population is higher among those with low vaccination rates. Therefore, the Maharashtra government is planning to take help of Salman Khan, to raise awareness about vaccination, said Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

Whenever vaccination happened there were religious apprehensions in Muslims, which delayed it slightly. Hoping that Muslims will take jabs & actors like Salman Khan should encourage them, said Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Covid vaccines not being taken in Muslim areas.



As many as 10,41,16,963 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Maharashtra, wherein 6,98,15,228 people were administered the first dose of the vaccine, as per the data of the Union Health Ministry.