Kishori Pednekar says, next 15 days important for pothole-free Mumbai

Every year due to potholes in the streets of Mumbai, the ruling party and the opposition come face to face. Billions of rupees are awarded by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to fill potholes.

The roads of Mumbai are in bad condition due to which citizens are facing problems in daily commute. Many have also lost their lives due to potholes. Citizens are also outraging because of the poor condition of the roads.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday took stock of the pothole situation in Kurla, Mumbai. She also ordered the Assistant Commissioner of Municipal Corporation to look in to issue of potholes and repair them at the earliest.

She also said on Wednesday that a review meeting with BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal was held in this regard. Next 15 days are important for pothole-free Mumbai. We hope all potholes will be filled in this period. The 227 councillors will ensure that all potholes are filled in their wards, said Pednekar.



