Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai get their son Nirvair's name inked on their neck

Celebrity couple Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai, who welcomed a son recently, has got their newborn's name 'Nirvair' inked on their nape.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kishwer shared a video, wherein she can be seen getting a matching tattoo with her husband, Suyyash of their son Nirvair.

"issa vibe issa vibe ... #nirvairrai #sukishkababy @suyyashrai," she captioned the clip.

Fans are in complete awe of the couple's gesture.

"Adorable. Such lovely gift for Nirvair," a social media user commented.

"Awwww," another one wrote.

Kishwer and Suyyash had welcomed their first child on August 27 this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

