KL Rahul roots for 'brother' Ahan Shetty
By ANI | Published: December 3, 2021 09:17 PM2021-12-03T21:17:26+5:302021-12-03T21:25:08+5:30
It's a big day for Ahan Shetty as his first film 'Tadap' released in theatres today.
On such special day, Ahan received a shout-out from India batter KL Rahul.
"No more looking back my brother @ahan.shetty . So proud .. only bigger things ahead for you . Tadap out now," he wrote on Instagram.
KL Rahul also posted a picture with Ahan. In the image, Rahul can be seen sitting on a bench in a park with Ahan, as they look back at something.
For the unversed, KL Rahul is dating Ahan's sister and actor Athiya Shetty. They recently made their first official appearance as a couple during the 'Tadap' premiere in Mumbai.
( With inputs from ANI )
