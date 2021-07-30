Kolhapur flood: Fadnavis requests CM Thackeray to help flood victims immediately

Devendra Fadnavis, Opposition leader in Assembly on Friday visited the flood-affected areas of Kolhapur. While on tour in Shahupuri area, he interacted with many citizens.

While interacting with the people in the area, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who was also there to visit flood-affected area of Nrusinhawadi, Shirol in Kolhapur. Fadnavis told him about the plight of the flood victims and requested the state government to help the flood victims immediately.

Fadnavis also demanded that a meeting be convened immediately to find a long-term solution to the problem. BJP's state President Chandrakant Patil and Leader of Opposition Pravin Darekar were present on this occasion.

According to the information of the State Emergency Operation Centre, 213 people died due to floods and heavy rainfall in various places across the state.

The State management unit has said that 308 relief camps are based at Sanghli and Kolhapur for rescue operations in the flood-affected areas. Air Force and Indian Army have been deployed at Kolhapur and Ratnagiri.

Chief Minister has held an emergency meeting on July 22, to take stock of the flood situation that occurred in various parts of the state due to torrential rain.



