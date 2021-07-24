Kolhapur Flood: Muslim community steps up to help flood hit stranded passengers

Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in several parts of Maharashtra inundating houses, leaving hundreds stranded, communication & power lines snapped and rail and road traffic disrupted. Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara districts in western Maharashtra have been hit by floods. While landslide and floods have created havoc in Raigad and Ratnagiri. Amid the crisis, the citizens of the region have come forward to help each other.

The entire city was inundated after heavy rains lashed Kolhapur on Friday. All vehicles entering the city have been stopped outside the city. Therefore, the Muslim brothers in Shiroli have come forward to help the passengers of these government and private vehicles, realizing the growing problem of food and water. The Muslim brothers in Shiroli provided food and accommodation to the stranded passengers at the local madrassa. More than 200 passengers have found shelter in this madrassa in Shiroli. A total of 4 ST buses and 6 private car passengers are accommodated in this madrasa.

A large number of vehicles from Pune, Devgad, Aurangabad and Solapur were stopped in Shiroli area after the Pune-Bangalore highway was closed due to floods. As a result, queues of government ST buses and several vehicles have formed on the highway in Shiroli area. Mainuddin Mulla, Shakeel Killedar and their group were trying their best to ensure that passengers didn't face any inconvenience.