Koregaon-Bhima case: NIA says JNU, TISS students were recruited for terror

By IANS | Published: August 23, 2021 01:36 PM2021-08-23T13:36:03+5:302021-08-23T13:45:08+5:30

Mumbai, Aug 23 In a shocking revelation, the National Investigation Agency Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from ...

Koregaon-Bhima case: NIA says JNU, TISS students were recruited for terror | Koregaon-Bhima case: NIA says JNU, TISS students were recruited for terror

Koregaon-Bhima case: NIA says JNU, TISS students were recruited for terror

Next

Mumbai, Aug 23 In a shocking revelation, the National Investigation Agency

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :National Investigation AgencySpecial national investigation agencyKochi national investigation agencyNational investigationInvestigation agencyKolkata special task forceThe national investigation agency