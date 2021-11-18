Kranti Redkar shares Sameer Wankhede's birth certificate

After the Mumbai cruise case, NCP spokesperson and Minorities Minister Nawab Malik questioned the actions of NCB official Sameer Wankhede. Malik also alleged that Sameer Wankhede got the job on the basis of bogus certificate. Nawab Malik had made public the birth certificate of Sameer Wankhede. On this, Kranti Redkar, wife of Sameer Wankhede, posted the birth certificate of Sameer Wankhede on Twitter. Kranti Redkar deleted her post after some time. However, this birth certificate of Sameer Wankhede has gone viral on social media.

In the last few days, Nawab Malik had posted a copy of Sameer Wankhede's birth certificate on social media. In it, the name of Sameer Wankhede's father iswritten as Dawood K.Wankhede. And in place of religion, it was written as Muslim. While replying to this allegation of Malik, Kranti Redkar posted the birth certificate of Sameer Wankhede.

Meanwhile, NCB officer Sameer Wankhede was accused of corruption and extortion. Sail, who is the personal bodyguard of Kiran Gosavi and also a witness in the Mumbai cruise ship raid case, levelled allegations of corruption against Gosavi and NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. Sail claimed that Gosavi had called Sam D’Souza and asked him to demand Rs 25 crore and settle for Rs 18 crore, of which Rs 8 crore was to be paid to Sameer Wankhede and the rest would be split amongst themselves.

This is the 'Nikah Nama' of the first marriage of

'Sameer Dawood Wankhede' with Dr. Shabana Quraishi pic.twitter.com/n72SxHyGxe — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 27, 2021