Kriti Sanon, Sanya Malhotra congratulate Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on her book launch

Sunday is the best time to curl with a book and sip hot coffee. With the launch of the book 'Mapping Love' by filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, actors Kriti Sanon and Sanya Malhotra have taken to their Instagram to congratulate her.

The 'Mimi' star gracefully read out a poetry excerpt from the book and congratulated Ashwiny for the launch.

For the unversed, Kriti has earlier worked in Ashwini's directorial film 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', which also starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao.

Kriti also shared that she is extremely "proud" of Ashwiny.

"This precious little thing which is gonna be on my bookshelf. I am definitely gonna read it very very soon. I can't wait," she added.

Actor Sanya Malhotra also posted a series of pictures holding the book, with a glimpse of a handwritten note by Ashwiny for her.

"Congratulations @ashwinyiyertiwari bahot saara Pyaar to you!," the 'Badhaai Ho' star captioned the post.

Mapping Love is published by Rupa Publications. The book is available on Amazon.com.

( With inputs from ANI )

