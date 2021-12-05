Kunal Kemmu pens heartfelt post for daughter Inaaya
By ANI | Published: December 5, 2021 02:54 PM2021-12-05T14:54:27+5:302021-12-05T15:05:02+5:30
The bond between a father and a daughter is truly special. Actor Kunal Kemmu also shares an adorable relationship with his daughter Inaaya.
The bond between a father and a daughter is truly special. Actor Kunal Kemmu also shares an adorable relationship with his daughter Inaaya.
On Friday, Kunal took to her Instagram account and shared a few images of him with Inaaya.
In one of the images, Inaaya can be seen cutely leaning towards her father Kunal while enjoying nature.
Alongside the pictures, Kunal penned a heartfelt post for Inaaya.
"To the stories you tell me and the way you lay your head on my shoulders," he captioned.
The father-daughter duo's pictures have garnered a lot of likes and comments.
"Awww," actor Patralekhaa commented.
"Inaaya is the luckiest girl to have a father like youuu," a fan wrote.
Kunal and Soha Ali Khan became parents to Inaaya on September 29, 2017.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app