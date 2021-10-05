Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Barbaric way of silencing voices of farmers, says Pawar

The farmers of the country try to agitate in peace. They have the right to protest. But the manner in which the farmers were attacked in Lakhimpur in Uttar Pradesh revealed the real face of the central government. Will you do anything because you have power in your hands? NCP President Sharad Pawar condemned the incident at Lakhimpur Kheri. Sharad Pawar held a press conference in Delhi today. Sharad Pawar lashed out at the Modi government over the incident in which a vehicle belonging to the Union Minister's convoy hit farmers in Lakhimpur.

"Barbaric way of silencing the voices of our Kisans. I strongly condemn the incident at #Lakhimpur_Kheri Uttar Pradesh", he tweeted. The BJP, the Uttar Pradesh government and the Center are fully responsible for the incident. The matter should be thoroughly investigated under the leadership of the existing judges of the Supreme Court. The accused should be punished severely immediately ", demanded Sharad Pawar.

"The farmers have every right to defend themselves. It is not right to strangle them in this manner. This incident has revealed the real face of the central government. Do not abuse it as you have power in your hands. Do not try to suppress the voice of the farmers. You will never succeed ", said Sharad Pawar.

We are not even given the right to visit and express condolences to the families of those killed in the Lakhimpur incident. What kind of state is this? It is not right to block the leaders of the opposition. The farmers of the country are not alone. The whole country is standing behind them, said Sharad Pawar.