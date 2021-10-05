Law soon on use of Indian music as vehicle horns: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that the Central government was planning to bring a law under which only the sound of Indian musical instruments can be used as a horn for vehicles.

Speaking at a highway inauguration event on Monday, the Minister of Road Transport and Highway said that not only will the conventional horn sounds of vehicles be replaced but even sirens on an ambulance and police vehicles could get a more melodious tune.

"We are thinking of bringing a law under which use of the sound of Indian musical instruments like harmonium, table and other musical instruments as a horn for vehicles will be compulsory. Sirens of ambulances and police vehicles will also be replaced with soothing sounds," Gadkari said.

( With inputs from ANI )

