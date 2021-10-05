Law to use Indian musical instruments as horn for vehicles soon, netizens react

Union Minister for Land Transport Nitin Gadkari has said that he is considering a law that would allow the use of Indian musical instruments to replace horns in vehicles. Gadkari also said, "We're thinking of bringing a law under which use of sound of Indian musical instruments like harmonium, tabla,etc as a horn for vehicles will be compulsory. Sirens of ambulances & police vehicles will also be replaced with soothing sounds." He was speaking at the inauguration of a highway in Nashik. After this, Gadkari's statement has gone viral on social media and people are making funny comments on it.

Gadkari said, "I am currently thinking about it. I am planning to make a law for this. Any vehicle will have the sound of an Indian instrument instead of a horn. The sound of flute, violin, harmonium, tabla will also be good for the ears."

Gadkari's statement regarding Horn's voice is going viral on social media.

