Leafy vegetables, including coriander price soars in market

The arrival of vegetables in the Mumbai Agricultural Produce Market Committee was halved on Tuesday. In the retail market, coriander has reached Rs 80 and onion Rs 60. The bunch size of leafy vegetables has become smaller and one has to pay Rs 25-35 for it. Every day in Mumbai, 650 to 700 trucks of vegetables arrive from Tempo. Every day about three and a half thousand tons of vegetables and 6 to 7 lakh bunches of leafy vegetables are required. But on Tuesday, only 4.5 lakh bunch of leafy vegetables arrived through 595 vehicles.

Coriander bunch is being sold at Rs 35-60 in the wholesale market and Rs 80 in the retail market. In the wholesale market, fenugreek is being sold at Rs 15 to 30, spinach at Rs 10 to 30 and shepu at Rs 10 to 18. Onion is being sold at Rs 60. Due to unseasonal rains in the state and the onset of October heat, the inflows have started declining and the rates have started increasing. The market is expected to remain bullish for the next full week.

Inflation has led to a decline in the bunch size of leafy vegetables. In the wholesale market, the rate is Rs 15 to Rs 30 per bunch. Coriandder bunch has gone up to Rs 35-60 in the wholesale market. As a result, retailers are selling bunch in two or three parts in the wholesale market.