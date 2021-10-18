Local train travel to be allowed post Diwali for those who have taken single covid vaccine dose

Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that if the number of corona patients remains under control after Diwali, the restrictions will be relaxed. Relaxations may be granted after discussions with the Department of Health, Task Force if large-scale herd immunity is created in the state. He also said that the decision to allow citizens who have taken single dose of the vaccine to travel, enter the mall, can be taken at the level of the Chief Minister.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that if there is a large level of herd immunity in the state and the task force, with the consent of the health department, access to local and malls can be facilitated. There is a period of 84 days for the second dose after the first dose of Covishield. The large gap between the two doses is causing inconvenience to the citizens. Therefore, concessions will be decided taking care of health and life, Tope said. Now Diwali will come in a few days. The festivals are crowded with people. Temples, theaters, theaters are open with some restrictions.

So whether the number of corona patients increases or decreases after Diwali will be decided on this background. Relaxations can be given if the number of patients remains under control. He also clarified that the Chief Minister would take a decision on the relaxations in consultation with the health department on the basis of post-Diwali corona statistics in the state.

Relaxations will be given if the number of corona patients remains under control. For this, if there is a status of "Safe" in Arogya Setu app, a relaxations can be considered. "After the Diwali situation, if the health department and the task force agree, the chief minister will take the right decision on granting relaxations," Tope said.