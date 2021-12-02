Lokmat DIA 2021: Sanjay Raut makes important statement about WB CM Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee recently visited Mumbai. During the visit, Banerjee met Shiv Sena leader and Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. Raut has often praised Banerjee for taking the BJP by storm. Now, after Mamata's Mumbai tour, Raut has made a suggestive statement.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was honored with the Best Political Opinion Maker Award at the Lokmat Digital Influencer Awards. After this, Sarang Sathaye of Bhadipa interacted with Raut. Now is the time for collabs. You've collaborated with many so far. What about Bengal now ?, Sataye asked Raut. She had come to Mumbai yesterday. Mamata Banerjee is the tigress of Bengal and Maharashtra is the region of tigers. Let's see what happens, Raut said.

Now the Mahavikas Aghadi government is in power in the state. What will happen in 2024 ?, was the question asked to Raut. The state now has a three-party government. Earlier, when there was a two-party government, there used to be quarrels. "Now with three party government everything is going well, we would like to keep it like that," Raut said.