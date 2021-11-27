Lokmat Digital Influencer Awards 2021, recognizing talent of 'Influencers'

Little did we know a decade back that YouTube, Instagram and Josh would be one of our prime sources of Infotainment. The way we consume content has changed and so have the content providers. Often termed as ‘Influencers’ or ;Digital content creators’, -they certainly have become a household name courtesy their relatable content.

Always the pioneer when it comes to delivering worldclass, engaging, socially relevant content, Brand Lokmat has done it again! In the ever evolving world of entertainment, social media influencers are up on our mobile screens literally claiming their share of attention. It is to honour this love, and the amount of hard work put in by these influencers, Brand Lokmat brings to you for the first time in Digital space.

https://shortvideos.page.link/aMDa



LOKMAT DIGITAL INFLUENCERS AWARDS 2021, powered by/sponsored by India’s favourite short-video app, Josh, by awarding influencers who boast of a national and international fan following. The brand shall honour, influencers under the categories of Food, Journalism, Music,choreography,photography, lifestyle,Humour,Automobile, Art, Fitness, Finance, Regional Cinema, Fashion, Lifestyle , Beauty and about 25 such categories. The influencers shall be judged keeping in mind the following markers: Ideas, Number of followers, How viral is the content, Creativity, Impact.



Digital influencers play a vital role in connecting the world through social media. This is the first time that such an eclectic ,mixed bag of celebrity influencers would gather under one roof and their contribution be recognized and awarded.



Lokmat also gives an opportunity to its readers to be a part of this grand event and also take a similar path, like their favourite influencer. Here’s how. All you have to do is WhatsApp us a 2 minute video on the following number 9028445476 of your content. Upload your video on your social media handle and tag us mentioning the hashtag #lokmatDIA. Selected entries shall be invited to attend the award show and one winner shall be felicitated by the editorial panel.

Do send in your entries and watch this space for more.

Knowing more on the sponsors, Josh is a made-in-India short-video app launched by VerSe Innovation in August 2020 and is available in 14 Indian languages. Representing a confluence of India's top 1000+ best creators, 20000 strong managed community of creators, the 10 biggest music labels, 15+ million UGC creators, Josh is currently the fastest growing and most engaged short-video app in India with over 100 million downloads on Play store, 124 Mn MAUs and 60 Mn DAUs.