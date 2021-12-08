Lokmat Infra Conclave: Eknath Shinde's big announcement about Samrudhi Highway

"Right now we are doing a lot of important infrastructure projects. We should have a vision of what Maharashtra will be like in the next 20 to 25 years rather than what Maharashtra will be like in 2025. The Hindu Hrudaysamarat Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Highway is an important highway. It is expected to start in two months. We have also created a green belt on this highway. The highway is to be extended not only to Nagpur but also to Gondia, Bhandara, Gadchiroli, said Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde.

Eknath Shinde was speaking at the 'Lokmat Infra Conclave' 'Roadmap for Development of Maharashtra' organized by Lokmat. The event was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. Industry Minister Subhash Desai, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. "Currently, many infrastructure projects are underway in Maharashtra. Instead of having a vision of what Maharashtra will be like in 2025, we should have a vision of what Maharashtra will be like in the next 20-25 years, "said Shinde.

"Mumbai MMR is an important part. With increasing urbanization, increasing demand, many projects like Roads, Coastal Road, Bandra Versova Sealink, Mumbai Shivdi Transharbour are underway. We are connecting Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Raigad. Samrudhi Highway 700 km road. The Shirdi Nagpur Highway is expected to be launched in two months. Green belts have been created on the highways. We have also taken care of the environment. We have also taken care of the wildlife.There is an underpass for wildlife to come and go, ”he said.