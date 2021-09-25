Low-pressure area on Bay of Bengal likely to develop into cyclone: IMD

According to Krishnananda Hosalikar, senior scientist at the Indian Meteorological Department, the low pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal will intensify on Saturday. It is also expected to turn into a hurricane in the next 12 hours. In the next 24 hours, it will move near the coast of Odisha. As a result, torrential rains are expected in some places in the state with thunderstorms for the next four to five days. The intensity of rain will increase especially from Sunday.

Hosalikar said the monsoon return journey was also delayed this year. Rain from Rajasthan will start its Monsoon return journey late. The monsoon will start its return journey from October 7 to 8, he said.

A low pressure area has formed in the Bay of Bengal. Its influence will increase further and it will move north and north-west. As a result, it is likely to rain in most parts of Maharashtra from Sunday. There will be torrential rain in some places. This will affect Vidarbha, Marathwada and Central Maharashtra. The Konkan, especially Mumbai, will also be affected, said Shubhangi Bhute, a scientist with the Mumbai Regional Meteorological Department.

