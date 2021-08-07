LPG gas leak at Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital, patients evacuated

An incident of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) gas leak was reported at Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday.

Fire brigade officials reached the spot. No injuries or causalities have been reported so far.

Thee Medical Superintendent of the Kasturba Hospital informed that patients have been evacuated and shifted to the other building.

Out of the 58 patients shifted from the hospital, 20 are COVID-19 patients, the official said.

( With inputs from ANI )

