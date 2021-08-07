LPG leakage at Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai, no casualties reported

A Liquified Petroleum Gas leakage was reported at Kasturba Hospital in Chinchpokli of Mumbai on Saturday.

The officials were present at the spot and patients were shifted to safe place. No injuries or casualties were reported during the incident. A total of 58 patients were shifted from Kasturba Hospital, of these 20 are COVID-19 patients.

During the second wave several states were facing a shortage of medical oxygen, especially Maharashtra being a coronavirus worst-hit state.

Meanwhile, 5,539 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, according to the state health ministry. As many as 5,859 people recovered in the said period and 187 died. The total case tally reached 63,41,759 while the death toll reached 1,33,717.



