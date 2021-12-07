'Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0': State signs MoUs of Rs 5,051 crore

Mumbai, Dec 7 Marking another achievement, the Maharashtra government has signed 12 MoUs worth around Rs 5,051 crore at the 8th 'Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0' investor summit, Industry Minister Subhash Desai said here on Tuesday.

This comes close on the heels of the recent Dubai Expo where the state government inked 26 MoUs for investments worth Rs 15,260 crore with a job creation potential of over 10,000 last month.

In the past couple of years, the state has signed 96 MoUs worth a total of over Rs. 1.88 lakh crore with a potential to create more than 3.34 lakh jobs, the Shiv Sena Minister added.

At the signing ceremony, where Additional Chief Secretary, Industries, Baldev Singh was also present, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) CEO P. Anbalagan said that Tuesday's MoUs have a potential to generate at least 9,000 jobs for the state.

"The investment intentions signed are spread across the state in various districts in line with the government's objective of equitable development. They also include strategic sectors like defence and aerospace, IT and ITES, bio-fuels, automobiles, etc," said Anbalagan.

Desai said that the state has been at the forefront of industrial development in the country for decades, by developing its infrastructure rapidly that has resulted in a flow of investments here even during the past couple of years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This is due to the state's proactive policy-making and progressive vision that it continues to attract foreign investments and remains the top destination for FDI in India. We are determined to fast-track progress to reach the atrillion-dollar economy' goal," he added.

Terming the 'Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0' initiative guided by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as a "resounding success", Desai said: "Now it is imperative to carry the tremendous momentum and multiply efforts to strengthen employment opportunities via key investments here."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor