Maha ATS detains 3rd terror suspect from Mumbai

The Maharashtra Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has detained a terror suspect from Mumbai's Bandra area on Wednesday. This is the third arrest by ATS after arrest of two accused in terror case.

After the arrest of Zakir and Rizwan from Jogeshwari and Mumbra areas, the third accused who came in contact with them was arrested. The name of the arrested accused is Irfan Rahmat Ali Sheikh. He was arrested on Wednesday night.

According to information received, some objectionable material was found from Irfan Sheikh's house. ATS action after getting Zakir and Rizwan back in custody.

The last few days, the ATS was monitoring Irfan Sheikh's movements. The Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested six terrorists, one of whom was accused of living in Sion area. Following the arrest of Jan Mohammad in Sion, the ATS also launched an investigation in which Zakir, Rizwan and now Irfan Sheikh were arrested.

A Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested six extremists from different parts of India. Of the six terrorists arrested, at least two were trained in Pakistan and had allegedly conspired for terror strikes in India.