Maha CM: If third wave comes, state will have to announce lockdown again

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, while interacting with the citizens through social media on Sunday night, announced that the local train services will resume from the August 15, for the citizens who have taken both the doses of Covid vaccine.

The demand for local travel was on the rise. Against this backdrop, the Chief Minister interacted with the citizens on Sunday and commented on various issues including Covid. Covid's threat has not yet been averted. We are still not fully recovered from the second wave. There is also the risk of a potential third wave. However, the Chief Minister said that the general public is allowed to travel by local by imposing certain criteria and restrictions to continue the economic cycle. Citizens who have taken both doses of the vaccine and 14 days after receiving the second vaccine will be able to travel by local from August 15, said the Chief Minister.

The state government has created a special app for this. In a day or two, this app will be open to everyone. After filling in the information that both the vaccines have been taken, a travel card will be issued through the app and travel can be done accordingly, the CM said. For those who do not have a smartphone, offline registration has been arranged at the divisional office of the Municipal Corporation, said Chief Minister Thackeray.



The threat of corona is not completely averted. The number of patients is increasing in Kerala. If a third wave comes, the decision to lockdown will be taken in time considering the availability of oxygen in the state, availability of beds and the duration of the outbreak, said Chief Minister Thackeray. The Chief Minister said that these restrictions will be lifted with all due diligence.

Decision to announce further relaxation after meeting of task force

The opening of hotels, restaurants, call centers and places of worship will be discussed at a meeting of the task force on Monday. After this meeting, a decision in that regard will be taken, said the Chief Minister. Until then, everyone should exercise restraint.



