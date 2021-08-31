Maha CM reacts over MNS and BJP's protest for celebrating Dahi Handi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday reacted to the protest by BJP and MNS workers for celebrating 'dahi handi' on Janmashtami.

Central Govt has also said that the third wave of COVID-19 is expected and has asked states, through a letter, to avoid gatherings during Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav. We should show this letter to those who want to protest, said CM Uddhav Thackeray.



Some people want to take out yatras. This is so unfortunate. People are organizing events and putting the life of the common man in danger, he added.

As the state emerges from the second wave of the pandemic, the government is not willing to take any risks and has banned all crowded festivals like 'Dahi-Handi' on Tuesday or the 'Ganeshotsav' starting next week.

BJP MLA Ram Kadam had announced to celebrate Dahi Handi today, which has been banned by the state government in view of COVID-19 pandemic. While workers of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena violated covid rules and broke 'dahi handi' on Janmashtami, on Monday.

"We demand that govt should allow Dahi Handi celebrations, with the presence of a maximum of 5 fully vaccinated persons at an event & following all COVID protocols. We will celebrate Dahi Handi even if Thackeray government misuses the police force," said Kadam.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar while addressing a press conference said, "Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has appealed to all to avoid events where gatherings take place. Everybody should follow rules laid down by the government without bringing politics into it."

