Maha CM Thackeray offers great relief to state officials; important decision taken in Cabinet meeting

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has given great relief to all the officials in the state. Currently, in case of death of a Group C or Group D employee in the government service, the eligible member of his family is appointed in the government service on compassionate grounds. Today, the state cabinet has decided to implement this compassionate policy in the case of Group A and Group B officers as well.

Several officers have died in the Covid situation and the officers' unions have also demanded the implementation of this compassionate policy. The Chief Minister had instructed to take action as per their demand. Accordingly, a proposal in this regard was brought in the Cabinet meeting today. The decision will be a great relief to the families of the state officials who have been devastated by the financial crisis.

In case of death of an officer in Group A or Group B, an eligible member of his family will be appointed in Group C or Group D on compassionate basis. Apart from this, by compiling various orders for compassionate appointments, "Maharashtra State Government has approved to prepare Compassionate Appointment Rules 2021, which will remove the administrative difficulties regarding compassionate appointments."