Maha CM Thackeray to visit flood-affected Mahad and Taliye village today

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday will visit the flood-affected Mahad by helicopter, from Mumbai at 12 pm. He will also visit the flood-hit Taliye village during his visit.

As many as 33 dead bodies were recovered and 52 remained missing on Friday in Tilaye village of Maharashtra's Raigad following a landslide due to excessive rain. A total of 32 houses were destroyed in the natural calamity. A resident, Ankita says, "My house is gone. This had never happened before. People had built new houses and had taken loans for them. Everything is gone."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced ex-gratia of 5 lakh each for the kin of those who lost their lives in the landslides caused by torrential rainfall in various parts of the state.

"CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has announced Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of those who lost their lives in the landslides caused by torrential rainfall. The state will also incur the costs of treatment for those injured," CMO wrote in a tweet.

Several areas in Maharashtra have been battered by rain over the past few days.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra had also announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.





Maharashtra: Taliye village of Raigad district ravaged by landslide due to incessant rainfall yesterday, houses destroyed.



