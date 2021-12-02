Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray discharged from Reliance hospital

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to be discharged from the hospital today. The CM underwent surgery on November 12 at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai after suffering a neck injury. He was admitted to the hospital on November 10. He has been in the hospital for 22 days since then.

