Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray undergoes emergency surgery for blood clots



Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who was recovering well after spine surgery had to undergo an emergency surgery on Thursday morning after he developed blood clots that were compressing his spinal cord.

Thackeray has been admitted to Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital since November 10.

According to sources, the state CM had to undergo surgery as he developed issues. The second surgery to remove the blood clots was performed in a special operating theatre.

Dr Ajit Desai and Dr Shekhar Bhojraj of Reliance Hospital carried out the surgery. Dr Ajit Desai is a cardiologist by profession and Dr Shekhar Bhojraj is a spine surgeon.

Thackeray had earlier confirmed that for the past couple of years during the Covid pandemic, he was suffering from the neck pain but had chosen to ignore it, with the aggravation resulting in doctors advising a 'proper treatment' for it.