Maha flood: BJP sends relief material to flood-affected areas of Konkan & Western region

With many parts of Maharashtra getting badly affected by devastating floods, Bhartiya Janata Party workers sent relief material to flood-affected areas of Konkan and West Maharashtra.

We are sending 25-30 trucks of relief material every day. First batch of 1,000 cycles are also being sent to flood-affected areas, said Maharashtra Leader of Opposition (LoP) Devendra Fadnavis.

Maharashtra former chief minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Devendra Fadnavis visited the flood-affected areas on a three-day tour of Western Maharashtra.

According to the information of the State Emergency Operation Centre, 213 people died due to floods and heavy rainfall in various places across the state.

After inspecting the situation in Kolhapur, Devendra Fadnavis held a press conference. "Praveen Darekar and I took a three-day tour to review the damage. Chandrakant Patil also joined our tour. We visited and interacted at 22 locations in three districts. We went to different places where lanslides happened, houses were flooded.

Fadnavis informed that he understood the plight of the common people. Also, we had forgiven the debt of the flooded area in the past. Same decision needs to be made now. The government was supposed to give Rs 50,000 to flood victims who repay their loans regularly, but this amount has not been paid yet." He also demanded that the government should provide immediate assistance.

