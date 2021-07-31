Maha Floods: "Centre should take responsibility as big brother, give generous help without discrimination": Eknath Shinde

After heavy rains lashed western Maharashtra and other parts of the state, including the Konkan, the leaders set out to inspect these areas. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and many other leaders visited the flood-affected areas and took stock of the flood situation. It is said that help will be announced after the panchnama. However, as a big brother, the Centre should take responsibility now. Urban Development Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has said that the assistance provided by the Centre is meager and should provide substantial assistance without discriminating between the Center and the state.

The Konkan floods have caused great damage. There are fears of the disease spreading in many places. Therefore, camps are carried out. The state government has decided to provide more assistance to the flood victims. Help is being provided by going beyond NDRF norms. The package will be announced in the next two days after the panchnama. It is very important to announce the package, said Eknath Shinde.

Shiv Sena health camps have also been started in flood-hit villages in Sangli-Kolhapur district. For this, Thane's Dharmaveer Anand Dighe free mobile hospital has already entered Narsobachi Wadi, Jainapur in Shirol taluka with this health camps have also been started. Specialist doctors have provided the necessary medicines to the flood victims at Padmaraje Vidyalaya in Shirol from a mobile van providing patient services. Atleast 250 flood victims took advantage of this service. Speaking to TV 9, Eknath Shinde has appealed to the Center.