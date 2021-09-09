Maha government provides Rs 200 crore for repair of schools in Marathwada

The state government has taken a big decision to improve the condition of schools in the state. The state government will soon launch the 'Rajmata Jijau Educational Quality Development Campaign'. State School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad gave this information. Under this scheme, priority will be given to the repair of schools in Marathwada.

This initiative will be implemented by the state government to improve the condition of schools in Maharashtra. School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad informed about the campaign on Twitter. 'Providing infrastructure for students is the hallmark of a good school and we are committed to providing it. Inspired by the thoughts of Swarajyajanani, Mansaheb Jijau, we are launching 'Rajmata Jijau Educational Quality Development Campaign', he informed.

Under this campaign, the dilapidated old schools will be rebuilt and repaired. In the first phase of this campaign, renovation of classrooms in 718 schools in Marathwada and repair of 1050 schools will be undertaken. The government will provide Rs 200 crore for the campaign. In the first phase, after the completion of schools in Marathwada, in the next phase, this initiative will be extended to other parts of the state, informed Gaikwad.

The state government will bear 80 per cent of the cost of the campaign. So, out of the remaining twenty per cent, 10 per cent will be raised to the Zilla Parishad and 10 per cent to the concerned school management committee from the public or from the CSR fund. Varsha Gaikwad said that this initiative will get a good response from the citizens.