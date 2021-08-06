Maha Governor's convoy meets with an accident, no casualties reported

Three vehicles of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's convoy met with an accident on Friday. Governor Koshyari is visiting Hingoli district today. During his visist, 3 vehicles of his convoy met with an accident while going to Narsi Namdev. It is learned that 3 vehicles suffered minor damage in this accident. Meanwhile, it is learned that no one was seriously injured in the accident.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was on a visit to Hingoli district today. "I have come to this district using the rights that the constitution has given me," he said. He called a meeting of all the office heads and got information from the officials about the facilities, irrigation and drinking water system in the district.

From this meeting, the Governor understood that the irrigation backlog of Hingoli district is quite big. Hingoli district has less than 35 per cent irrigated area, he said. Some other development works are pending, the governor said. "We will submit a report to the state government and central government ministers on where the development work is half done," Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari told reporters.