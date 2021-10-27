Maha govt disburses Rs 112 cr to MSRTC for payment of salaries

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government is implementing various measures to improve the financial condition of the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation. As part of these measures, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday directed immediate disbursement of Rs 112 crore as a special case to pay the pending salaries of ST employees.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that ST personnel have rendered excellent service during the Corona crisis. The Mahavikas Aghadi government stands firmly behind them. Funding for the development of the Transport Corporation, which is ready to serve the common man, will not be allowed to dwindle. The role of this government is that any employee should be paid on time.

During the Corona crisis, lockdown conditions affected ST traffic. The number of passengers decreased. As a result, the transport corporation had to face financial crisis. The result was a shortage of funding for salaries. Considering this difficult situation, the Deputy Chief Minister directed the Transport Corporation to disburse Rs 112 crore immediately and it was implemented immediately.