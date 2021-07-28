Maha govt likely to announce Rs5,000 crore package for flood victims

A relief package will be approved at a meeting of the state cabinet on Wednesday in the wake of heavy rains and floods in various parts of the state, including Konkan region. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar met on Tuesday to decide on the nature of the package. A package of Rs 5,000 crore or more is expected to be announced on Wednesday.

In Tuesday's meeting was attended by ministers and senior officials of various departments. The meeting agreed that the damage was huge and needed help beyond the norms. Various departments gave preliminary figures of losses at the meeting. According to the data provided by various district agencies on the loss of farmers, traders and civilians, the aid package is likely to be at least Rs 5,000 crore. It will also include the construction of destroyed civic amenities. The meeting also discussed how to propose such an amount considering the deteriorating economic condition of the state. Finance officials raised the issue.

A minister told Lokmat that senior officials from various departments would sit all night on Tueday and Wednesday to gather objective information on the damage. Therefore, the package is likely to be more than Rs 5,000 crore. It will be provided by the state without waiting for the help of the central government. Large shopkeepers can be given Rs 50,000 each, while small shopkeepers can be given Rs 10,000. Apart from this, loans are likely to be given to traders at low interest rates to revive their business. Apart from compensating the farmers, special subsidy was also discussed. Kolhapur, Sangli area was hit by floods in 2019. Help can beprovided to them in the same manner as it was given at that time.