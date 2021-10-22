Maha govt to probe Sameer Wankhede after allegations made by Nawab Malik? here's what HM Dilip Walse Patil said

The NCB, led by Sameer Wankhede, is currently cracking down on drug use and sale. Meanwhile, Nawab Malik, a minister in the state government, and Sameer Wankhede, the divisional director of the NCB, have come face to face over the ongoing action by the NCB. Meanwhile, speaking at a meeting yesterday, Nawab Malik said, "They have a puppet-Wankhede. He raises bogus cases against people. I challenge that Wankhede that he'll lose his job within a year. You came to jail us,people of this nation won't be silent without seeing you behind bars. We have evidence of bogus cases," news agency ANI quoted Malik as saying. Now Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil has made a big statement in this regard.

Reacting to the statement made by Nawab Malik, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said that there was no question of a probe by state government because he (Sameer Wankhede) is working through a central agency. I've no information on his (Nawab Malik) statement. He has not given me any evidence regarding this. I'll take information from him. Right now I've no information.

Addressing a rally at Maval in Pune, Nawab Malik had sharply criticized NCB divisional director Sameer Wankhede. The Maharashtra Minister further said that he won't stop until he puts Wankhede in jail. "Tell us who your father is, the one who is putting pressure? Nawab Malik isn't going to be scared of anyone's father whatever pressure you may try to put on me. I won't stop until I put you in jail, I'd like to make this clear today," Malik added.

