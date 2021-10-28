Maha HM Dilip Walse Patil tests COVID-19 positive

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Thursday said that he has tested COVID-19 positive with mild symptoms.

He took to Twitter to inform that he has testes positive for the virus, He wrote, "After experiencing mild symptoms I decided to get tested for COVID-19. I have tested positive. My condition is stable and I am following my doctor’s advice. I urge all those who came in contact with me during Nagpur & Amravati tour, & other programs, to get themselves tested."

My condition is stable and medical treatment has been started as per the doctor's advice. My appeal to all those who came in contact with me during the Nagpur and Amravati tours as well as on other occasions is that if they find any symptoms, they should take a corona test. Avoid going to crowded places as much as possible and follow the corona rules strictly.



