Maha minister Chhagan Bhujbal's advice to CM Thackeray and Raj Thackeray

The special court for Anti-Corruption Bureau cases discharged the Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal and seven others in a case related to alleged corruption in the construction of Maharashtra Sadan earlier this month.

In an exclusive interview given to Lokmat, Chhagan Bhujbal praised one of the leaders and gave advice to the following leaders:

Ajit Pawar - He says what he means, and calls a spade a spade. Makes quick decisions. But some things have to be said carefully in politics, he should be careful of that.

Devendra Fadnavis - He is a scholar leader. But he should try to stop what is sometimes going wrong in the case of the opposition.

Raj Thackeray - In the style of Balasaheb, he is a leader who speaks very clearly and can gather crowds. In politics, sometimes he supports someone and goes against some person, it makes you lose the trust of the people. He has to be careful as he sometimes speaks in support of BJP and many times speaks against BJP.

Uddhav Thackeray - It was being said how he would handle the post of Chief Minister when he was not a corporator or MLA. But he mastered the drafting power by talking to different people. After covid is totally eradicated he should slowly come on the ground and work. One-to-one communication with people should be done. People should be given maximum time to meet.