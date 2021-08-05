Maha minister Jayant Patil congratulates India hockey team's Olympic bronze

Indian men's hockey team won the bronze medal in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. It took 41 years, but the dream of every Indian was finally realised on Thursday as the men's hockey team beat Germany 5-4 to win the bronze medal at the Oi Hockey Stadium -- North Pitch. After this historic victory, the hockey team is being showered with admiration. Meanwhile, NCP state president Jayant Patil has also congratulated the hockey team.

He took to Twitter and wrote,"A phenomenal comeback by #TeamIndia! They kept their cool despite trailing 3-1 and did the #CorrectKaryakram at the right time. Congratulations for this emphatic win. You brought glory to India at #Olympics after 41 years."

The men's team made it to the semi-finals after 41 years but lost to Belgium.

On Thursday, in an edge-of-the-seat match, India fought back brilliantly from a two-goal deficit to beat Germany 5-4 in a high-intensity goal-fest to win bronze, the country's first medal in men's hockey at the Olympics after 1980 in the Moscow Games, when they won gold.



