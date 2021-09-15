'Maha Police is capable, let them work in their own way, no one should do politics'; Dilip Walse Patil's reply to opposition

Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil had called an emergency meeting of senior police officials after the Delhi Police arrested six terrorists in connection with the case. After this meeting, Dilip Walse Patil has stated that the police is investigating the whole matter in a very proper manner and they should be allowed to work in their own way, there is no need to bring politics in it. He was speaking in Mumbai.

After a meeting with senior officers of the state police force, Dilip Walse Patil held a press conference. "I came to know that one of the six terrorists arrested by the Delhi Police was from Mumbai. After that, I had a meeting with all the police officers today. They have given me all the information in this regard. There will be some more time for investigation. The case is sensitive. The ATS chief will hold a press conference this afternoon to make the information available to all. The police have complete freedom of inquiry and they are investigating in their own way. They should be allowed to work in their own way. No one needs to do politics, "said Dilip Walse Patil.

A special squad of Delhi Police arrested a terrorist from Mumbai. Was the Maharashtra ATS asleep? questioned BJP MLA Ashish Shelar and strongly criticized the state government. Shelar had alleged in a press conference that the government's interference in the state police force has increased and the police are being used for unsolicited work and they do not have time to pay attention to such important issues.