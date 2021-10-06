Maha Vikas Aghadi govt calls for Maharashtra bandh on October 11 over Lakhimpur Kheri incident
By ANI | Published: October 6, 2021 06:54 PM2021-10-06T18:54:53+5:302021-10-06T19:05:07+5:30
Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Wednesday called for a statewide bandh on October 11 against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident, said Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jayant Patil.
The MVA is a coalition of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena. All three parties and their allied partners will participate in the bandh tomorrow, noted Patil.
A total of eight people including four farmers died in violence in the Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh that took place on October 3.
With inputs from ANI
