Maha Vikas Aghadi govt calls for Maharashtra bandh tomorrow over Lakhimpur Kheri incident

By ANI | Published: October 6, 2021 06:44 PM2021-10-06T18:44:29+5:302021-10-06T18:55:02+5:30

Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Wednesday called for a statewide bandh on October 11 against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident, said Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jayant Patil.

The MVA is a coalition of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena. All three parties and their allied partners will participate in the bandh tomorrow, noted Patil.

A total of eight people including four farmers died in violence in the Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh that took place on October 3.

