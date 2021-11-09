Maharashtra administers 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, govt lauds district officers
By ANI | Published: November 9, 2021 10:05 PM2021-11-09T22:05:11+5:302021-11-09T22:15:02+5:30
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday informed that the state has crossed the 100 million (10 crores) mark of administrating COVID-19 vaccine doses.
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday informed that the state has crossed the 100 million (10 crores) mark of administrating COVID-19 vaccine doses.
"Today Maharashtra crossed the benchmark of administration of 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. It was possible with the active involvement of all District officers," Tope said.
Meanwhile, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 109.59 crores today, the Union Health Ministry informed.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app