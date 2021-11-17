Maharashtra board to start class 10 exam 2022 application process from Nov 18

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has appealed to the students to submit their applications online for the class 10 examination to be held in 2022. From November 18, the facility to submit applications will be available on the website of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, she said.

What exactly did Varsha Gaikwad say?

"Application forms for Std 10th exams of 2022 held by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be accepted online from 18th Nov, here : http://mahahsscboard.in. Details below. #SSC #exams2022 #applicationform," she tweeted.

Schools have been instructed to fill up online applications of students for the 10th board exams in 2022. Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has issued a circular.

Ashok Bhosale, Secretary, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, has appealed to the secondary schools to submit online applications for 10th standard students. Exam dates will be announced in the meantime, Bhosle said.

'