Maharashtra: Class 12 results to be declared today at 4 pm

The online results of Class XII examination conducted by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be announced on Tuesday at 4 pm. In order to avoid confusion in the results of Class XII, five websites have been made available by the State Board to view the results.

The final result of Class XII will be announced on the basis of the marks of the internal examinations in Class X, XI and XII due to the cancellation of the examination in view of the covid pandemic. This year 13,17,076 students had registered for the 12th examination. The result of the students registered for the examination under the grade improvement scheme has not been prepared. The state board has made it clear that these students will have an opportunity to improve their grades.

You can check the results on these websites...

hscresult.11thadmission.org.in

msbshse.co.in

hscresult.mkcl.org

mahresult.nic.in.

lokmat.news18.com