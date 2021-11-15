Maharashtra CM announces state funeral for Babasaheb Purandare

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Monday announced state funeral for the notable historian and author Babasaheb Purandare, who passed away early this morning. He also expressed deep grief over the historian's demise

Purandare, 99, passed away at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune, Maharashtra around 5 am today.

Purandare was a celebrated author and historian and was known for his works on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

He wrote several books on Shivaji, his administration and the forts from the king's era. As a theatre enthusiast, Purandare had directed the theatrical extravaganza titled 'Jaanta Raja', based on Shivaji's life.

Born on July 29, 1922, Purandare is survived by two sons and a daughter.